Saints are back for their final days of voluntary OTA’s

The New Orleans Saints will hold their final 4 days of OTAs on today, Monday, June 5th through Thursday, June 8th.

Next week, there will be a mandatory minicamp for veteran players that starts Tuesday, June 13th through Thursday, June 15th.

Per the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, teams may conduct a total of 10 days of voluntary organized team activities. Players cannot be in pads and there is no live contact permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

Last week, we saw a bit of QB Derek Carr and RB Jamaal Williams working together and developing some chemistry.

Notable players that were absent from last week’s OTA’s included: Michael Thomas, Tyrann Mathieu, Marshon Lattimore, Alvin Kamara, Paulson Adebo and Taysom Hill.

Be sure to stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles for all the latest updates and information from Saints OTAs this week.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl