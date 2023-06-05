Saints safety Marcus Maye receives new court date for pending DUI charges

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye has received a new court date for his pending DUI charges per ESPN’s Katherine Terrell. Maye has a new hearing scheduled for July 25th in Broward County, Florida.

Saints S Marcus Maye has a new court date scheduled for his pending DUI charge from 2021. Jury trial is now scheduled for July 25. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) June 5, 2023

The DUI charges stem from an alleged incident that occurred in February 2021, while Maye was still with the New York Jets. The Saints signed Maye to a three-year, $28.5 million contract in March 2022. Maye had already pleaded not guilty to the charges and his prior court dates have been rescheduled a few times.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel