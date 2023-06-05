 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints safety Marcus Maye receives new court date for pending DUI charges

Maye is scheduled for a July 25th hearing in Florida.

By Tina Howell
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye has received a new court date for his pending DUI charges per ESPN’s Katherine Terrell. Maye has a new hearing scheduled for July 25th in Broward County, Florida.

The DUI charges stem from an alleged incident that occurred in February 2021, while Maye was still with the New York Jets. The Saints signed Maye to a three-year, $28.5 million contract in March 2022. Maye had already pleaded not guilty to the charges and his prior court dates have been rescheduled a few times.

