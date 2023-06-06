Will these New Orleans Saints reach these goals?

We’re inching ever so closely to week one of the NFL season. With the season getting closer, we want to know if you think these New Orleans Saints will hit these benchmarks.

Michael Thomas O/U 72.5 receptions

The 2019 offensive player of the year has been riddled with injuries over the past three seasons. The talent is there, though; in 2022, he looked elite in his small sample size. Thomas set the single-season reception record with 149 in 2019. However, Thomas has only caught 56 passes over the past three seasons. Thomas will look to bounce back and stay healthy.

Derek Carr makes the Pro Bowl

The four-time pro bowler will look to make his fifth pro bowl this upcoming season. The 32-year-old is looking to pick up the pace after a down year with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Saints have re-tooled their offense by bringing in pieces such as Jamaal Williams, Bryan Edwards, Foster Moreau, and Kendre Miller. Add

Will Chris Olave will reach 1200 receiving yards?

The rookie phenom had an amazing season last year. Olave was able to join the coveted 1,000 receiving yards club. Last season only eight players had above 1,200 receiving yards. With Olave working hard in the offseason and entering his sophomore campaign, can the Ohio State product take the next leap?

Pete Werner O/U 99.5 total tackles

Another fellow Ohio State alum is looking to take the next leap this season. Werner has been an absolute treat to watch since being drafted. Last season in only 12 games, the 24-year-old racked up 80 tackles total tackles. If Werner can stay healthy, he should be able to complete this goal.

Will Isaiah Foskey reach 5.5 sacks?

The Notre Dame pass rusher was the team’s second-round pick. Foskey accumulated a total of 25 sacks in his collegiate career. He flashed the pass-rushing ability to rack up sacks in this league. He’ll likely be competing with Payton Turner for reps. If he’s able to beat out Turner for the starting spot, he could get a lot of playing time.

What are your thoughts? Do you think they will reach these goals?

