Fleur-de-Links, June 6: Three former Saints nominated for college football hall of fame

New Orleans Saints News:

The Saints are entering their final week of voluntary OTAs.

Former Saints offensive lineman Jahri Evans, running back Craig Heyward, and defensive back Ashley Ambrose have been nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame class of 2024.

Jon Gruden’s visit with the Saints could hurt his ongoing lawsuit against the NFL.

Marcus Maye is scheduled for a July 25th hearing for his pending DUI charges.

Alontae Taylor speaks on various topics, including why he chose to wear jersey #1.

Saints team mascot Gumbo and members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance at the recent Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana “Summer Snoball Smash” event.

Former Saints cornerback Jabari Greer appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast.