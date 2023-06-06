 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, June 6: Three former Saints nominated for college football hall of fame

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Jacksonville Jaguars v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints are back for their final days of voluntary OTA’s - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are entering their final week of voluntary OTAs.

Jahri Evans among New Orleans Saints legends nominated for College Football Hall of Fame class of 2024 - New Orleans Saints

Former Saints offensive lineman Jahri Evans, running back Craig Heyward, and defensive back Ashley Ambrose have been nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame class of 2024.

Saints Consultation Could Have Legal Ramifications For Gruden - Saints News Network

Jon Gruden’s visit with the Saints could hurt his ongoing lawsuit against the NFL.

Saints safety Marcus Maye receives new court date for pending DUI charges - Canal Street Chronicles

Marcus Maye is scheduled for a July 25th hearing for his pending DUI charges.

Why Saints DB Alontae Taylor chose jersey No. 1, and how 2023 brings a new challenge - NOLA

Alontae Taylor speaks on various topics, including why he chose to wear jersey #1.

Ronald McDonald House of South Louisiana hosts “Summer Snoball Smash” - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints team mascot Gumbo and members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance at the recent Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana “Summer Snoball Smash” event.

Jabari Greer on Saints Podcast | June 5, 2023 - New Orleans Saints

Former Saints cornerback Jabari Greer appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast.

