Former Saints nominated for the College Football HOF Class of 2024

Former New Orleans Saints Jahri Evans, Craig “Ironhead” Heyward and Ashley Ambrose have been nominated for 2024 College Football HOF Class.

Jahri Evans was a two-time All-American, two-time Division II Player of the Year finalist and three-time First Team All-PSAC East selection while at Bloomburg. During his college career, he helped to lead the Huskies to the 2005 PSAC East title and an NCAA playoff berth. He was drafted by the Saints in the 4th round (108th overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft. Evans spent a total of 11 seasons in New Orleans. He helped the Saints win Super Bowl 44 in 2009 and is a member of the New Orleans Saints 50th Anniversary Team and Saints Hall of Fame.

While playing at Pittsburgh, Craig Heyward led the nation with 1,787 rushing yards and was a First Team All-American and finished fifth in the Heisman voting in 1987. Heyward was selected by Saints in the 1st round (24th pick overall) of the 1988 NFL Draft. He played 5 seasons in New Orleans. (1988-1992)

Ashley Ambrose was a First-Team All-American and First Team All-SWAC selection in 1991 while at Mississippi Valley State. He was also named SWAC Defensive Back and Return Specialist of the Year, leading the nation in punt returns during his senior year. Ambrose was drafted in the 2nd round of the 1992 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He spent 3 seasons in New Orleans (1999, 2003-2004)

The list of the College Football Hall of Fame nominees consists of both players and coaches who excelled during their college football careers. The official announcement of the inductees into the 2024 Class will take place in January 2024.

