Michael Thomas spotted at OTAs for the first time this offseason

The franchise wide receiver is back… again.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was spotted at the team’s Tuesday OTA. This is the first OTA where Thomas has been present this offseason.

Thomas was limited on Tuesday and reportedly did not run any routes during the practice. He did, however, work on the side and speak with quarterback Derek Carr.

This is a very encouraging sign for the veteran who had a toe surgery in November. Though it is clear that Thomas is not 100% at the moment, just a limited presence at OTAs means that his mobility is likely improving.

Michael Thomas getting some work in off to the side here. Great to see him back on the field.



( : @BootKreweMedia) pic.twitter.com/o1lChH60Vq — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) June 6, 2023

“It still remains to be seen but our focus is to get him ready for training camp… that’s our hope and expectation,” Allen told the press on Tuesday.

Thomas missed fourteen games last season with a toe injury and the entirety of 2021 due to injury as well. His last full season was in 2019.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel