News, Notes and Observations of the final Saints OTA’s

Can't Guard Mike is back!

By BrendenErtle
/ new

The New Orleans Saints were back on the field for OTA’s, and Michael Thomas was out there with them. Huge news, Saints expect WR Mike Thomas to be ready to go by training camp, but it is great to have him out there.

Getting the chemistry between Mike and Derek Carr will be so important. Carr has had some unreal connections with his WR 1’s throughout his career and recently a historic year by Davante Adams. Carr has been working with all the WR’s and seem to have some early great chemistry.

Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson continue to show out in OTA’s, Johnson has been one of Carr’s favorite targets early on. They have connected multiple times in red zone offense drills. Olave has made numerous eye-opening catches as well.

Among those absent Rashid Shaheed and Khalen Saunders are new absences. Taysom Hill, Marshon Lattimore, and Alvin Kamara all have missed the entirety of OTA’s. Next up is the mandatory minicamp.

Some rookie news, Saints 1st round pick Bryan Bresee is already running with the 1st team defense.

Mike Thomas ended the day talking to the media and expressed how happy he was to get back on the field.

All good vibes on the final day of OTA’s!

