News, Notes and Observations of the final Saints OTA’s

The New Orleans Saints were back on the field for OTA’s, and Michael Thomas was out there with them. Huge news, Saints expect WR Mike Thomas to be ready to go by training camp, but it is great to have him out there.

Derek Carr and Mike Thomas pic.twitter.com/j0r9k4V7ZV — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 6, 2023

Getting the chemistry between Mike and Derek Carr will be so important. Carr has had some unreal connections with his WR 1’s throughout his career and recently a historic year by Davante Adams. Carr has been working with all the WR’s and seem to have some early great chemistry.

Dennis Allen on the chemistry between Carr and the WRs ⚜️#Saints pic.twitter.com/BmxK503UzD — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 6, 2023

Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson continue to show out in OTA’s, Johnson has been one of Carr’s favorite targets early on. They have connected multiple times in red zone offense drills. Olave has made numerous eye-opening catches as well.

Good back and forth between the #Saints offense and defense in red zone team drills today.



Highlight showings from WR Chris Olave and CB Alontae Taylor. TE Juwan Johnson and QB Derek Carr have a great connection growing. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) June 6, 2023

Among those absent Rashid Shaheed and Khalen Saunders are new absences. Taysom Hill, Marshon Lattimore, and Alvin Kamara all have missed the entirety of OTA’s. Next up is the mandatory minicamp.

Did not see Ugo Amadi, Taysom Hill, Rashid Shaheed, Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Alvin Kamara, Cesar Ruiz, Trevor Penning, James Hurst, Andrus Peat, or Khalen Saunders today — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) June 6, 2023

Some rookie news, Saints 1st round pick Bryan Bresee is already running with the 1st team defense.

Saints First round pick Bryan Bresee received 1st team reps today — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) June 6, 2023

Mike Thomas ended the day talking to the media and expressed how happy he was to get back on the field.

"It's a blessing any time I get to put on the Saints uniform,"



- Mike Thomas pic.twitter.com/3DyRRuQcNn — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 6, 2023

All good vibes on the final day of OTA’s!

