Fleur-de-Links, June 7: Michael Thomas participating in OTAs

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Michael Thomas spotted at OTAs for the first time this offseason - Canal Street Chronicles

Michael Thomas was spotted at the New Orleans Saints OTAs for the first time during the 2023 offseason.

Saints’ Thomas returns for voluntary practices, praises new QB Carr - Yahoo! News

Michael Thomas had good things to say about Derek Carr, saying he “can’t wait to play with him.”

Saints’ Michael Thomas says he’ll be ready Day 1 of camp - ESPN

Michael Thomas said that he will be available on for training camp on Day 1.

Dennis Allen: I like where Mike Thomas is at - Pro Football Talk

Dennis Allen says that he likes where Michael Thomas is currently at.

Dennis Allen hopes Saints aren’t forced to do Hard Knocks - Pro Football Talk

Dennis Allen does not want the Saints to have to participate in Hard Knocks.

Derek Carr Exceeds Expectations In Bold Predictions - Saints News Network

Saints fans make predictions for Derek Carr’s performance in 2023.

Photos: New Orleans Saints hold 8th OTA session at practice facility in Metairie - NOLA

Photos from the most recent OTA session.

