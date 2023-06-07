Fleur-de-Links, June 7: Michael Thomas participating in OTAs

New Orleans Saints News:

Michael Thomas was spotted at the New Orleans Saints OTAs for the first time during the 2023 offseason.

Michael Thomas had good things to say about Derek Carr, saying he “can’t wait to play with him.”

Michael Thomas said that he will be available on for training camp on Day 1.

Dennis Allen says that he likes where Michael Thomas is currently at.

Dennis Allen does not want the Saints to have to participate in Hard Knocks.

Saints fans make predictions for Derek Carr’s performance in 2023.

Photos from the most recent OTA session.