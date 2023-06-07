Dennis Allen hopes the Saints are not chosen for HBO’s Hard Knocks

HBO’s “Hard Knocks” has yet to announce the team that will be featured this year, but New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen has expressed his feelings on possibility of the Saints being chosen to appear on the show and he doesn’t like it.

Allen said, “I wouldn’t like it because I just want to focus on our football team and getting better, and any distractions are exactly that, distractions that keep you, ultimately, from reaching your goal.”

The Saints, Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Washington Commanders are the four teams that are eligible to appear on Hard Knocks this year.

“Hard Knocks” is a documentary series that first premiered in 2001 on HBO and follows one NFL team throughout training camp, covering the team’s preparation for the upcoming football season.

Teams who are eligible cannot have not appeared on the show in the past ten years, have a first-year head coach or reached the playoffs in the last two seasons.

With training camp right around the corner, we should know really soon what team is selected.

