There is no shortage of some cool New Orleans Saints merchandise out there. Through the years, I have seen starter jackets, hoodies, hats, garden flags, even custom-made items like Saints door wreaths and yard art. With the explosion of online shopping that has taken over the last few years, there are plenty of places to get your hands on the latest, greatest Saints merchandise to add to your collection.

My personal favorites, for many reasons is a helmet signed by Drew Brees in 2009 and some pieces of confetti from the NFCCG in the Superdome and Super Bowl 44. That season was so incredibly special and one that I will always remember.

Do you collect anything Saints related? What is the best piece of Saints memorabilia you own?

Let us know in the comments below!

