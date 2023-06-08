Fleur-de-Links, June 8: Jameis Winston took part in Harvard program

New Orleans Saints News:
New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston, Notable Pro Athletes Attend Harvard Business Program - Nole Gameday
Jameis Winston took part in Harvard’s Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports program.
Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr Sends Strong Message to Jon Gruden - Heavy
Derek Carr has positive things to say about Jon Gruden following Gruden’s visit with the New Orleans Saints.
Olave shines through Saints OTA’s - Fox 8 Live
Chris Olave receives praise from Derek Carr from his performance during OTAs.
A play three years ago endeared new Saints QB Derek Carr to center Erik McCoy - NOLA
Erik McCoy and Derek Carr continue to build their on-field chemistry, as McCoy impressed Carr in video from a play from three years ago against the Green Bay Packers.
NFL announces Saints’ preseason dates and times - A to Z Sports
Official dates and times of all Saints preseason games.
Saints DE Cam Jordan’s Ranking, According to PFF - Saints News Network
Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema ranked Cam Jordan as a “Tier 3” defensive end.
WATCH NOW! Saints WR Michael Thomas returns to practice field during OTAs - WDSU
Video of Michael Thomas on the field during OTAs.
Building something special. #Saints | @Cantguardmike pic.twitter.com/owrhpU70ls— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 7, 2023
#Saints WR Michael Thomas planning to scale mountain again— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 7, 2023
'We're going to be ready for training camp, first Day 1, out there with the team ready to go full speed'
✍️ @JohnDeShazier https://t.co/qTZ9W0r9en
⚜️ MT13 DC4— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 7, 2023
⚜️ Prepping for Minicamp@ErinESummers to recap the final week of OTA's pic.twitter.com/3ZAiGYHB5O
