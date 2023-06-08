 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, June 8: Jameis Winston took part in Harvard program

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
NFL: DEC 05 Saints at Buccaneers Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston, Notable Pro Athletes Attend Harvard Business Program - Nole Gameday

Jameis Winston took part in Harvard’s Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports program.

Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr Sends Strong Message to Jon Gruden - Heavy

Derek Carr has positive things to say about Jon Gruden following Gruden’s visit with the New Orleans Saints.

Olave shines through Saints OTA’s - Fox 8 Live

Chris Olave receives praise from Derek Carr from his performance during OTAs.

A play three years ago endeared new Saints QB Derek Carr to center Erik McCoy - NOLA

Erik McCoy and Derek Carr continue to build their on-field chemistry, as McCoy impressed Carr in video from a play from three years ago against the Green Bay Packers.

NFL announces Saints’ preseason dates and times - A to Z Sports

Official dates and times of all Saints preseason games.

Saints DE Cam Jordan’s Ranking, According to PFF - Saints News Network

Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema ranked Cam Jordan as a “Tier 3” defensive end.

WATCH NOW! Saints WR Michael Thomas returns to practice field during OTAs - WDSU

Video of Michael Thomas on the field during OTAs.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...