Fleur-de-Links, June 8: Jameis Winston took part in Harvard program

New Orleans Saints News:

Jameis Winston took part in Harvard’s Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports program.

Derek Carr has positive things to say about Jon Gruden following Gruden’s visit with the New Orleans Saints.

Chris Olave receives praise from Derek Carr from his performance during OTAs.

Erik McCoy and Derek Carr continue to build their on-field chemistry, as McCoy impressed Carr in video from a play from three years ago against the Green Bay Packers.

Official dates and times of all Saints preseason games.

Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema ranked Cam Jordan as a “Tier 3” defensive end.

Video of Michael Thomas on the field during OTAs.

#Saints WR Michael Thomas planning to scale mountain again



'We're going to be ready for training camp, first Day 1, out there with the team ready to go full speed'



✍️ @JohnDeShazier https://t.co/qTZ9W0r9en — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 7, 2023