Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.

SAINTS OTA’s:

Nobody’s really talking about him, but Howden is apparently killing it at OTAs. With Maye still dealing with legal stuff he could be a dark horse to actually be a key player this season — Hot Take Tabor (@JT25Saints) June 7, 2023

Good back and forth between the #Saints offense and defense in red zone team drills today.



Highlight showings from WR Chris Olave and CB Alontae Taylor. TE Juwan Johnson and QB Derek Carr have a great connection growing. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) June 6, 2023

Last Saints OTAs session we see today. Minicamp next week — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) June 6, 2023

MIKE THOMAS’ RETURN:

What Dennis Allen had to say about Michael Thomas’ appearance at OTAs today. #Saints pic.twitter.com/ZpZLhCU6UD — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) June 6, 2023

WR Michael Thomas was present at OTAs today, did not run any routes but spent a lot of time talking with QB Derek Carr #Saints pic.twitter.com/Bj5qfoGnne — Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) June 6, 2023

The biggest news from Saints OTAs today is Michael Thomas meeting with media, looking fabulous. Good Saints news in June! pic.twitter.com/oxHxPKBIuN — Ralph Malbrough (@SaintsForecast) June 6, 2023

That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.

