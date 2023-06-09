Fleur-de-Links, June 9: All Saints preseason games will be televised nationally

New Orleans Saints News:

Pro Football Focus’s Dalton Wasserman and Jim Wyman do not believe that the New Orleans Saints will win ten or more games in the 2023 season.

Quarterback Jake Haener and running back Kendre Miller were among the rookie players who attempted to recreate their respective teams’ logos from memory.

According to reports, Reggie Bush is likely out at Fox Sports, while Mark Ingram II is rumored to be potentially taking his place.

A look at the Saints current odds to win the Super Bowl, win the NFC South, and make the playoffs.

All 3 of the Saints preseason games will be aired nationally.

On Tuesday, Bryan Bresee received first-team reps during OTAs.

Michael Thomas called himself, Chris Olave, and Rashid Shaheed “the big 3.”

94 day until we open the season at home pic.twitter.com/Ex3xoNZoKb — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 8, 2023