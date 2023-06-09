Fleur-de-Links, June 9: All Saints preseason games will be televised nationally

New Orleans Saints News:
PFF says Saints will win less than ten games in 2023 - Canal Street Chronicles
Pro Football Focus’s Dalton Wasserman and Jim Wyman do not believe that the New Orleans Saints will win ten or more games in the 2023 season.
Two Saints joined other NFL rookies in painting their teams’ logos. It didn’t go well. - NOLA
Quarterback Jake Haener and running back Kendre Miller were among the rookie players who attempted to recreate their respective teams’ logos from memory.
Saints Legendary Running Backs Trading Places at Fox Sports? - Saints News Network
According to reports, Reggie Bush is likely out at Fox Sports, while Mark Ingram II is rumored to be potentially taking his place.
New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Super Bowl Odds and Futures - Sportsbook Wire
A look at the Saints current odds to win the Super Bowl, win the NFC South, and make the playoffs.
All 3 Saints preseason games to air nationally - Crescent City Sports
All 3 of the Saints preseason games will be aired nationally.
Report: Saints rookie Bryan Bresee receiving first-team reps at practice - A to Z Sports
On Tuesday, Bryan Bresee received first-team reps during OTAs.
Saints WR Michael Thomas Getting Roasted On Social Media For His Ridiculous ‘Big 3’ Comment - Total Pro Sports
Michael Thomas called himself, Chris Olave, and Rashid Shaheed “the big 3.”
94 day until we open the season at home pic.twitter.com/Ex3xoNZoKb— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 8, 2023
Jamaal feelin' good @jswaggdaddy | #Saints pic.twitter.com/yxjjTVyclh— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 6, 2023
Want to be the host of the 2023-2024 season in the dome?!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 8, 2023
Now's your chance to audition! Follow the link for more information
https://t.co/LL8AYLRN5j pic.twitter.com/ZS7HXJjHoH
