Fleur-de-Links, June 9: All Saints preseason games will be televised nationally

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

PFF says Saints will win less than ten games in 2023 - Canal Street Chronicles

Pro Football Focus’s Dalton Wasserman and Jim Wyman do not believe that the New Orleans Saints will win ten or more games in the 2023 season.

Two Saints joined other NFL rookies in painting their teams’ logos. It didn’t go well. - NOLA

Quarterback Jake Haener and running back Kendre Miller were among the rookie players who attempted to recreate their respective teams’ logos from memory.

Saints Legendary Running Backs Trading Places at Fox Sports? - Saints News Network

According to reports, Reggie Bush is likely out at Fox Sports, while Mark Ingram II is rumored to be potentially taking his place.

New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Super Bowl Odds and Futures - Sportsbook Wire

A look at the Saints current odds to win the Super Bowl, win the NFC South, and make the playoffs.

All 3 Saints preseason games to air nationally - Crescent City Sports

All 3 of the Saints preseason games will be aired nationally.

Report: Saints rookie Bryan Bresee receiving first-team reps at practice - A to Z Sports

On Tuesday, Bryan Bresee received first-team reps during OTAs.

Saints WR Michael Thomas Getting Roasted On Social Media For His Ridiculous ‘Big 3’ Comment - Total Pro Sports

Michael Thomas called himself, Chris Olave, and Rashid Shaheed “the big 3.”

