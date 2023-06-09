 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

All 3 Saints preseason games will be broadcast nationally

Preseason opponents include Chiefs, Chargers and Texans.

By CarsonCaulfield
Los Angeles Chargers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints will return in glory to three nationally broadcasted preseason games.

The first preseason game will be at home against reigning NFL champions Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 13 at noon CT. This game will be broadcasted on NFL Network.

The second game will be on the road against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 20. This game will also be broadcasted on the NFL Network, but this time on the 6 p.m. CT night slot.

The final preseason game will be back in the Dome against CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans on Aug. 27. The game will be broadcasted on Fox at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Having all three preseason games nationally broadcasted will be a great opportunity to see this revamped team in action. Expect to see plenty of exposure from rookies like Bryan Bresee, Isaiah Foskey, Jake Haener and Kendre Miller.

