Reggie Bush out, Mark Ingram in on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff?

Per a report from Andrew Marchand with the NY Post, former New Orleans Saints Reggie Bush is expected to be out at Fox over a contract dispute and his possible replacement is former Saints RB Mark Ingram II. Fox is “closing in on Ingram” who is considering retiring from the NFL to join Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff”. According to sources, Fox Sports looked at alternatives, including ESPN’s Desmond Howard and Robert Griffin III but did not make a formal offer to either.

NEWS: Reggie Bush likely out at Fox Sports in contract dispute, while Mark Ingram II strongly considers retirement from the NFL to join "Big Noon Kickoff," The Post has learned.https://t.co/LJqdcDi4kY — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 8, 2023

According to the report, Fox Sports previously spoke with Ingram about leaving the NFL, but he decided to continue with the Saints.

Ingram, a former Heisman Trophy winner was drafted by the Saints in the 1st round (28th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft and instantly became a fan favorite for his work on and off the field. Ingram is a 3-time Pro-Bowler and in 2021, he set the Saints all-time rushing record against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.

Ingram’s charismatic personality and charm has often been showcased during past appearances on Good Morning Football and Up and Adams. He was also the co-host of Truss Levelz podcast with former Saints teammate Cam Jordan.

