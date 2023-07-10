Why the Saints should bring back Kwon Alexander

Counting down the days until training camp, the New Orleans Saints look locked and loaded for this upcoming season. The team is looking pretty much set, but they could bring in an old friend. 28-year-old Kwon Alexander is still sitting in free agency and could be an excellent addition to the team.

Alexander joined the team in 2020 when he was traded to the Saints for Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round pick. He found instant success starting seven of his seven games that season. He played the next season, starting 8 of his 12 games. Alexander was cut in 2021 to save salary. He played last season for the New York Jets.

Alexander was a solid LB in his Saints tenure and had a great relationship with fellow LB Demario Davis.

Ok, I need Kwon Alexander back as a Saint in 2022… @kwon pic.twitter.com/nzw0K8gAHF — Barstool NOLA (@BarstoolNOLA) May 26, 2022

The Saints have one of the best LB duos in football. Pete Werner and Demario Davis are absolute game-wreckers. However, the rest of the team’s LBs are unproven. Alexander could be a solid depth piece and play key snaps in certain defensive packages.

The Saints are also lacking pass rushers. When Alexander was a Saint, he had 18 blitz attempts. On those 18 attempts, the former 4th-round pick had 8 QB pressures.

At the bare minimum, the former LSU Tiger will provide energy and excitement in the locker room. It also won’t cost the team a ton of money to sign Alexander. Making it a rather easy acquisition for the team. Do you think the Saints should bring back Kwon Alexander? Let us know in the comments!

