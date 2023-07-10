Saints Tyrann Mathieu hosts his 4th annual back-to-school jamboree

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu hosted his 4th annual back-to-school jamboree this weekend. At the event, there were a ton of different games (which Mathieu competed in against the kids). There were also back-to-school giveaways, free haircuts and face paint as well as free snow cones, of course. Mathieu said he sweat off 2 lbs. of sweat jokingly but it was worth it to give back to the kids.

A day these kids will never forget thanks to Tyrann Mathieu pic.twitter.com/719Lb8tdpF — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 8, 2023

Since returning to Louisiana, Mathieu has made a huge impact on and off the field. He knows the importance of giving back and showing love to his city. Mathieu is creating memories and changing many kids' lives during his offseason.

Tyrann Mathieu hosted his 4th annual back-to-school jamboree today at Lafitte Greenway pic.twitter.com/7FoSiY8QfY — NOF (@nofnetwork) July 8, 2023

Mathieu also recently surprised a family that endured a scary boating accident involving their son. He met the family and gave them brand-new tires from Bridgestone. He also surprised the young boy with a game issued signed jersey. This is one of many times Mathieu has had a large influence on his city and people.

