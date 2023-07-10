Executives, Players, Scouts, and Coaches rank DeMario Davis among the best off-ball linebackers

One of the best honors in all of sports is to be respected by your peers, and New Orleans Saints linebacker DeMario Davis has demanded respect from the NFL. Going from almost retiring with the Jets to becoming one of the best LB’s in all of football is an impressive compliment. Davis has aged like fine wine; it feels like he is getting better each season and he credits New Orleans for helping him fall in love with football again.

Executives, Players, Scouts, and Coaches ranked the top off-ball linebackers in the NFL, the list is below.

Only five LB’s ranked higher than Davis on the list. Davis joined New Orleans in 2018 and since his career took off. In five seasons with the Saints, he has totaled 554 tackles, 22.5 sacks and 2 interceptions. He also added first-team All-Pro in 2019, 3 2nd team All-Pro honors from 2020-2022 and his first Pro Bowl selection in 2022. He has been a staple on one of the top defense's years in and out for the past 3-5 seasons.

Davis is one of the best Saints free agent signings in history. Do you think Davis should be higher on the list? Let us know in the comments below!

