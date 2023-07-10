Saints are hiring Zach Stuart from the Jets as Director of Analytics, per report

The New Orleans Saints are hiring former member of the Jets analytics department Zach Stuart, per a report by ESPN Sports Analytics Writer Seth Walder. They will hire him to become the Director of Analytics, he was the Football Analytics Coordinator with the New York Jets.

Stuart was Coordinator, Football Analytics with the Jets and had been with the team since 2020. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) July 10, 2023

The Saints have been wanting and needing to improve their analytics department. Former Coach Sean Payton had this to say recently about the Broncos' analytics department “The analytics department is something that is on a different level here”. The Saints clearly had room to improve.

It is clear that Head Coach Dennis Allen sees that the team needs to improve in several areas and looking into the deeper offensive analytics needs to be done. The Saints' offense last year was situationally confused and inconsistent. Having an analytical plan and data to use will help Carr and Carmichael a ton to get this offense back on track.

