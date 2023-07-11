Fleur-de-Links, July 11: Chris Olave appeares on Richard Sherman Podcast

New Orleans Saints News:

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly hiring former member of the Jets analytics department Zach Stuart as the Director of Analytics.

Cameron Jordan fell out of the top 10 edge rushers list.

A profile on the Saints’ week 6 opponent, the Houston Texans.

Chris Olave appeared on The Richard Sherman Podcast, where he discussed Derek Carr, Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, and more.

Executives, Players, Scouts, and Coaches ranked the best off-ball linebackers, and Demario Davis was ranked #6.

A profile on senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell, who is entering his second season with the Saints.

