Fleur-de-Links, July 11: Chris Olave appeares on Richard Sherman Podcast

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v San Francisco 49ers

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints are hiring Zach Stuart from the Jets as Director of Analytics, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly hiring former member of the Jets analytics department Zach Stuart as the Director of Analytics.

Cameron Jordan Drops Out of Top 10 in ESPN Edge-Rusher Rankings - Cal Sports Report

Cameron Jordan fell out of the top 10 edge rushers list.

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Houston Texans - New Orelans Saints

A profile on the Saints’ week 6 opponent, the Houston Texans.

Chris Olave Talks Saints Stars On The Richard Sherman Podcast - Saints News Network

Chris Olave appeared on The Richard Sherman Podcast, where he discussed Derek Carr, Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, and more.

Executives, Players, Scouts, and Coaches rank DeMario Davis among the best off-ball linebackers - Canal Street Chronicles

Executives, Players, Scouts, and Coaches ranked the best off-ball linebackers, and Demario Davis was ranked #6.

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Bob Bicknell - New Orleans Saints

A profile on senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell, who is entering his second season with the Saints.

