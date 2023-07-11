 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints WR Keith Kirkwood hosts 2nd annual youth football camp

The event was held at Monmouth University in New Jersey.

By Tina Howell
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Keith Kirkwood hosted his second annual youth football camp on Saturday, July 8th, at Monmouth University in his home state of New Jersey.

Kirkwood first signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent back in May 2018. He spent one season with the Carolina Panthers before returning back to New Orleans in 2022. He just signed a one-year contract extension in February.

