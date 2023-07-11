Saints WR Keith Kirkwood hosts 2nd annual youth football camp

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Keith Kirkwood hosted his second annual youth football camp on Saturday, July 8th, at Monmouth University in his home state of New Jersey.

The Summer Tour continues with @AdeboPaulson_ and Keith Kirkwood hosting their annual camps this weekend and inspiring the next generation pic.twitter.com/OrHTC4ZXAO — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 10, 2023

Kirkwood first signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent back in May 2018. He spent one season with the Carolina Panthers before returning back to New Orleans in 2022. He just signed a one-year contract extension in February.

