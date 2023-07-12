Get to Know: Juwan Johnson

Juwan Johnson joined the New Orleans Saints in 2020 as an undrafted free agent wide receiver from the University of Oregon and was viewed by many as the next “Marques Colston” type to join the Saints. Coming in at 6’4 and 230 pounds, many viewed him as the next big body wide receiver to compete in camp, stick around on both the active and practice squad roster, and then eventually phase out as some many players have for the Saints at this position. However, after the 2020 season Juwan Johnson made the switch from wide receiver to tight end and in year 2 was starting to figure it out as he recorded 4 touchdowns and played in 14 games in 2021.

Former #GoDucks WR turned Saints TE, Juwan Johnson just caught a TD pass from Jameis Winston against the Packers. pic.twitter.com/0Z0RN7jwxg — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) September 12, 2021

Going into last season, the Saints seemed to buy into the idea of Juwan Johnson gaining more snaps and becoming the starting tight end as he beat out Adam Trautman for the job and made an immediate impact for the team last season. Johnson set career highs in catches (42), yards (508), and touchdowns (7) and made an impact in the run game as well. The biggest thing many people noticed about Johnson was just how physical and overall, better he became as a run blocker and an every down player at the position.

Beautiful execution on this Taysom Hill run #Saints.



Note all three facets that made this work, including Juwan Johnson’s block—why you get chest to chest and uppercut. pic.twitter.com/q7u32Z9kPr — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) October 16, 2022

Earlier this offseason, Juwan Johnson was a restricted free agent and ending up re-signing in New Orleans for a 2-year deal worth 12 million dollars which can be up to 14.5 million with incentives and 8.5 million of it comes fully guaranteed. With new quarterback Derek Carr now on the team the potential and ceiling for Johnson should only go up and should be a huge factor if the Saints are to make a playoff push this coming season.

