Fleur-de-Links, July 12: Alvin Kamara reaches plea deal

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints WR Keith Kirkwood hosts 2nd annual youth football camp - Canal Street Chronicles
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Keith Kirkwood hosted a youth football camp at Monmouth University on Saturday, July 8th.
Saints RB Alvin Kamara pleads no contest to lesser misdemeanor charge from Feb. 2022 incident in Las Vegas - NFL.com
Alvin Kamara pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge in relation to the incident in Las Vegas in February of 2022.
NFL reviewing Alvin Kamara Pro Bowl incident after $105k plea deal - New York Post
The NFL is reportedly still “monitoring all developments,” following Alvin Kamara’s plea deal.
Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller feels he ‘can step in and pretty much do the same thing’ as Alvin Kamara - CBS Sports
Saints rookie running back Kendre Miller fells that he can “do the same thing” as Alvin Kamara after watching tape of Kamara.
2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Jacksonville Jaguars - New Orleans Saints
A profile on the Saints’ 2023 Week 7 opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Brian Young - New Orleans Saints
A profile on pass rush specialist Brian Young, who is entering his fifteenth season with the Saints.
Alvin Kamara has agreed to plead guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge for his alleged role in a 2022 Las Vegas fight. The felony charge is going away.— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) July 11, 2023
From @NFLprguy on #Saints star Alvin Kamara: “We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review.”— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 11, 2023
Happy birthday, Joe Johnson! ⚜️#Saints | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/F6gGfFvFUi— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 11, 2023
Loading comments...