Saints CB Paulson Adebo hosts inaugural youth football camp

The event was held at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, TX.

By Tina Howell
New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo hosted his inaugural youth football camp on Sunday, July 9th at Herman Clark Stadium in his hometown of Fort Worth, Texas.

Adebo attended Stanford University and was drafted by the Saints in the third round (76th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal with the team in June 2021.

