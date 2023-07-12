Saints CB Paulson Adebo hosts inaugural youth football camp

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo hosted his inaugural youth football camp on Sunday, July 9th at Herman Clark Stadium in his hometown of Fort Worth, Texas.

The Summer Tour continues with @AdeboPaulson_ and Keith Kirkwood hosting their annual camps this weekend and inspiring the next generation pic.twitter.com/OrHTC4ZXAO — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 10, 2023

Adebo attended Stanford University and was drafted by the Saints in the third round (76th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal with the team in June 2021.

