The Saints are safe from appearing on HBO’s Hard Knocks this year

It’s official, the New Orleans Saints are safe from appearing on Hard Knocks for another year. Per a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New York Jets have been the team selected to appear on the HBO show.

NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources.



Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. pic.twitter.com/v9A7Pb9GP2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 12, 2023

It made sense for the Jets to be chosen this year, given all the hype and excitement around the team since trading for former Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers back in April.

Plus, it was no secret that the Saints did not want to be on Hard Knocks. With head coach Dennis Allen saying back in June, “I wouldn’t like it because I just want to focus on our football team and getting better, and any distractions are exactly that, distractions that keep you, ultimately, from reaching your goal.”

Dennis Allen hopes the Saints are not chosen for HBO’s Hard Knocks - Canal Street Chronicles

In addition to the Jets and Saints, the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders were the other two teams eligible to appear on Hard Knocks this year. Let’s hope the Saints improve on last season’s performance and make the playoffs so this will be a non-issue next summer.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel