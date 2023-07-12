Saints announce their 2023 training camp schedule

The New Orleans Saints have announced their 2023 training camp schedule. 7 practices will be open to the public, with the first on Friday, July 28th at 9 am.

As part of the NFL’s “Back Together Weekend” initiative, practice on Saturday, July 29th will be open to the public and feature multiple interactive and entertainment elements that will be announced soon. All bleacher seating for practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center will again be covered and misted, providing fans with shade and a more comfortable experience. Upgraded concession and merchandise sales options will once again be available to fans. Autographs will be available from Saints players after practice.

All practices will be free to the public. Fans who are interested in attending will need to register in advance for tickets. Space is limited on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans must be ticketed to attend practice. Tickets will be limited to four per an individual registrant for a maximum of two practices. Saints season ticket holders can register for training camp tickets on Monday, July 17th. Season ticket waiting list members may register on Tuesday, July 18th and the general public can register Wednesday, July 19th.

All training camp practices are subject to short notice changes and adjustments based on weather and/or football operations decisions. You can visit neworleanssaints.com for more details.

