Canal Street Spotlights: Ryan St. Pierre

This week on Canal Street Spotlights, we interviewed Ryan St. Pierre about how he became a New Orleans Saints fan, his favorite players/moments and more.

CSC: Please tell us a bit about yourself and where you are from.

Ryan: I was born in Leesville, LA - in the army hospital of Fort Johnson, and was raised on Bayou Lafourche in Larose, Louisiana.

CSC: How and why did you become a Saints fan?

Ryan: I‘m a long time Saints fan, I still have the Sports Illustrated issue with Bobby J on the cover. I’m well informed of the current Saints roster and future Super Bowl aspirations (shout out to Ross Jackson!) I’d always feel like an ambassador for the Saints, because I always love supporting my team and talking football!

CSC: Who is your favorite Saints player? (Past or present)

Ryan: I’ve become a huge Foster Moreau fan, a champion of adversity! He brings hope to the masses!

CSC: Favorite moment in Saints history so far?

Ryan: My favorite moment is a tie between Gleason’s punt block and the Tracy Porter interception in the Saints Super Bowl victory! Who Dat!

Thank you again to Ryan for taking the time to chat with us and feel free for follow him on social media.

