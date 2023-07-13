Fleur-de-Links, July 13: Saints avoid Hard Knocks

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints CB Paulson Adebo hosts inaugural youth football camp - Canal Street Chronicles
Paulson Adebo hosted his first inaugural youth football camp in his hometown of Fort Worth, Texas.
Mike Nabors Predicts The Saints To Finish Atop The NFC South With Carr - WDAE
New Orleans Saints Insider Mike Nabors predicts that the Saints will win the NFC South.
The Saints are safe from appearing on HBO’s Hard Knocks this year - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have avoided HBO’s Hard Knocks this year, as the New York Jets have been selected for this year’s season.
Saints star Alvin Kamara’s 4-word, 1-emoji tweet after plea deal - Clutch Points
Alvin Kamara Tweeted out a cryptic message after his plea deal. (Tweet below)
Saints announce their 2023 training camp schedule - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have announced their 2023 training camp schedule, with 7 practices open to the public.
Saints: CBS names Rashid Shaheed most underappreciated player in New Orleans - A to Z Sports
Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports named Rashid Shaheed the most underappreciated player on the Saints.
2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Indianapolis Colts - New Orleans Saints
A profile on the Saints’ Week 8 2023 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.
Must see training camp spot for me … easy. The #saints. pic.twitter.com/piZYv4HqhR— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 12, 2023
Remembering Tom Benson on what would have been his 96th birthday pic.twitter.com/kekgc7tgIX— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 12, 2023
I don’t forget anything. ❤️— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) July 12, 2023
