Fleur-de-Links, July 13: Saints avoid Hard Knocks

New Orleans Saints News:

Paulson Adebo hosted his first inaugural youth football camp in his hometown of Fort Worth, Texas.

New Orleans Saints Insider Mike Nabors predicts that the Saints will win the NFC South.

The Saints have avoided HBO’s Hard Knocks this year, as the New York Jets have been selected for this year’s season.

Alvin Kamara Tweeted out a cryptic message after his plea deal. (Tweet below)

The Saints have announced their 2023 training camp schedule, with 7 practices open to the public.

Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports named Rashid Shaheed the most underappreciated player on the Saints.

A profile on the Saints’ Week 8 2023 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.

Must see training camp spot for me … easy. The #saints. pic.twitter.com/piZYv4HqhR — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 12, 2023

Remembering Tom Benson on what would have been his 96th birthday pic.twitter.com/kekgc7tgIX — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 12, 2023