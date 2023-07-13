 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, July 13: Saints avoid Hard Knocks

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
NFL: SEP 11 Saints at Falcons

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints CB Paulson Adebo hosts inaugural youth football camp - Canal Street Chronicles

Paulson Adebo hosted his first inaugural youth football camp in his hometown of Fort Worth, Texas.

Mike Nabors Predicts The Saints To Finish Atop The NFC South With Carr - WDAE

New Orleans Saints Insider Mike Nabors predicts that the Saints will win the NFC South.

The Saints are safe from appearing on HBO’s Hard Knocks this year - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have avoided HBO’s Hard Knocks this year, as the New York Jets have been selected for this year’s season.

Saints star Alvin Kamara’s 4-word, 1-emoji tweet after plea deal - Clutch Points

Alvin Kamara Tweeted out a cryptic message after his plea deal. (Tweet below)

Saints announce their 2023 training camp schedule - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have announced their 2023 training camp schedule, with 7 practices open to the public.

Saints: CBS names Rashid Shaheed most underappreciated player in New Orleans - A to Z Sports

Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports named Rashid Shaheed the most underappreciated player on the Saints.

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Indianapolis Colts - New Orleans Saints

A profile on the Saints’ Week 8 2023 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.

