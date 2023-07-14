Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.

Alvin Kamara’s misdemeanor charge

#BREAKING: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara agrees to plead no content to misdemeanor charge of breach of peace for Las Vegas nightclub beating. He will have to do community service and pay $100K to victim for medical bills, per @kyleJpaine. https://t.co/amO1tjFexR — David Charns (@davidcharns) July 11, 2023

Saints RB Alvin Kamara is still subject to a possible suspension by the NFL, which has punished several players in the past even when they weren’t convicted or charges were dropped. But this should pave the way for league to hand out discipline. https://t.co/wcDpj8sXGZ — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) July 11, 2023

Now that the legal process plays out, the NFL's discipline can take place for Alvin Kamara. pic.twitter.com/gUTC23sNRX — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) July 11, 2023

Saints avoid Hard Knocks

The New Orleans #Saints, as expected, avoid the Hard Knocks call this offseason. https://t.co/AFZb2Uk2GK — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) July 12, 2023

That's good news. We don't need the circus that is Hard Knocks — New Orleans Saints (@TheSaints) July 12, 2023

A part of me wanted them on the show just so us saints fans can see the insider stuff and get fired until even more for the season. But I get it’s a big distraction — Jordan Chiarello (@JordChiarello) July 12, 2023

Whoa they chose the team with the most hype around them for hard knocks??? No wayyyyy — Tyler Matthews (@tylermatth1) July 12, 2023

Hiring of former Jets Director of Analytics Zach Stuart

The Saints are hiring Zach Stuart from the Jets as Director of Analytics, per sources.



Stuart was Coordinator, Football Analytics with the Jets and had been with the team since 2020. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) July 10, 2023

Someone from the Jets got hired by another organization?



Maybe things really are turning around. — That Uniform Fanatic Alex (@ChiaEstevez) July 10, 2023

This was an article written about the situational football coordinator Dan Shamash wo uses a four down analytics model developed by a team that included Zach Stuart. Considering saints fans complaints about DA in times like these not a surprising movehttps://t.co/m3XADUDd9C pic.twitter.com/gqYkEso4P9 — Freaking about Football (@FreakyPeezy) July 10, 2023

