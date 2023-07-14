Fleur-de-Links, July 14: Saints coach speaks highly of rookie player

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints Believe Rookie Kendre Miller Can Contribute Immediately - Saints News Network
Running backs coach Joel Thomas speaks highly of New Orleans Saints rookie running back Kendre Miller.
Saints: 3 cut candidates on New Orleans’ roster ahead of NFL training camp - Clutch Points
Liam Hanley of Clutch Points names Wil Lutz, Taysom Hill, and Michael Thomas as potential cut players before training camp.
Sean Payton Refused to Pay COVID-Related Fine to NFL in 2020, per Report - Sports Illustrated
As Saints head coach, Sean Payton reportedly never paid a six figure fine he incurred in 2020 for not properly wearing his mask.
2023 New Orleans Saints Fantasy Preview - NBC Sports
Looking at the potential offensive production of multiple Saints players in terms of fantasy football.
Saints 90-man Training Camp Roster - Saints News Network
The updated 90-man roster ahead of training camp.
2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Chicago Bears - New Orleans Saints
A look at the Saints 2023 Week 9 opponent, the Chicago Bears.
Happy birthday, Danny Abramowicz! #Saints | @invisalign pic.twitter.com/rokhWbZ6nj— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 13, 2023
There are 7 #SaintsCamp practices scheduled to be open to fans!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 12, 2023
Fans can register for tickets on Wednesday, July 19 at 10 am pic.twitter.com/K7goNq4CZ1
Dad gang! Our princess is here ❤️ pic.twitter.com/t61EoEui6x— Juwan Johnson (@juwanplease) July 13, 2023
