 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, July 14: Saints coach speaks highly of rookie player

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Texas Christian University vs University of Michigan, 2022 CFP National Semifinal Set Number: X164269 TK1

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints Believe Rookie Kendre Miller Can Contribute Immediately - Saints News Network

Running backs coach Joel Thomas speaks highly of New Orleans Saints rookie running back Kendre Miller.

Saints: 3 cut candidates on New Orleans’ roster ahead of NFL training camp - Clutch Points

Liam Hanley of Clutch Points names Wil Lutz, Taysom Hill, and Michael Thomas as potential cut players before training camp.

Sean Payton Refused to Pay COVID-Related Fine to NFL in 2020, per Report - Sports Illustrated

As Saints head coach, Sean Payton reportedly never paid a six figure fine he incurred in 2020 for not properly wearing his mask.

2023 New Orleans Saints Fantasy Preview - NBC Sports

Looking at the potential offensive production of multiple Saints players in terms of fantasy football.

Saints 90-man Training Camp Roster - Saints News Network

The updated 90-man roster ahead of training camp.

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Chicago Bears - New Orleans Saints

A look at the Saints 2023 Week 9 opponent, the Chicago Bears.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...