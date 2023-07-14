Fleur-de-Links, July 14: Saints coach speaks highly of rookie player

New Orleans Saints News:

Running backs coach Joel Thomas speaks highly of New Orleans Saints rookie running back Kendre Miller.

Liam Hanley of Clutch Points names Wil Lutz, Taysom Hill, and Michael Thomas as potential cut players before training camp.

As Saints head coach, Sean Payton reportedly never paid a six figure fine he incurred in 2020 for not properly wearing his mask.

Looking at the potential offensive production of multiple Saints players in terms of fantasy football.

The updated 90-man roster ahead of training camp.

A look at the Saints 2023 Week 9 opponent, the Chicago Bears.

There are 7 #SaintsCamp practices scheduled to be open to fans!



Fans can register for tickets on Wednesday, July 19 at 10 am pic.twitter.com/K7goNq4CZ1 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 12, 2023