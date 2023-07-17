Saints LB Demario Davis holds first graduation ceremony of his Devoted Dreamers Academy

New Orleans Saints LB Demario Davis held the first graduation ceremony of his Devoted Dreamers Academy on Saturday, July 15th at Southern University’s auditorium in New Orleans.

Devoted Dreamers Academy provides college prep education and business of sport experience labs for students in the 8th through 12th grades.

Founded by Demario and his wife Tamela in 2013, Devoted Dreamers mission is to equip the next generation of leaders with the tools to be successful, spiritually, mentally, and physically.

In addition to the academy, Devoted Dreamers also offers a 7 on 7 football team program and P.E.A.R.L.S For Girls.

The 7 vs 7 travel team is formed through tryouts. The mentorship program consists of the best athletes across the state of Mississippi and prepares participants academically, athletically, and spiritually. The goal is to help players who have a desire to play D-1 football, to gain exposure while also developing fundamental skills in a highly competitive atmosphere. Dreamers Foundation also provides ACT/SAT prep for the athletes as well as continued academic support throughout the school year, in addition to focusing on personal development.

P.E.A.R.L.S- Pure Essence and Real Love Sisterhood is a program to help build character through inspiring and motivating young ladies ages 8 to 18 years old to understand their true identity, which is in Christ Jesus. P.E.A.R.L.S also supports mothers, to foster a healthy mother/daughter relationship. They host monthly sessions that focus on a variety of topics that include etiquette, personal and mental health, fitness, fashion, culinary, career and college prep, and more.

To learn more about Demario’s Devoted Dreamers foundation and programs to go Devoted Dreamers – To equip the Next Generation of Leaders

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel