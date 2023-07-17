Fleur-de-Links, July 17: Saints cornerback named “X-Factor” player

New Orleans Saints News:
Congrats Juwan and Chanen Johnson on baby J’adore - Canal Street Chronicles
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson and his wife Chanen welcomed their first baby after many tribulations.
Saints: Former First-Round Draft Pick Dies At 68 - Saints News Network
Former Saints first-round draft pick defensive end Joe Campbell has passed away at 68.
Titans landing 3-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, AP source says; will face the Saints in Week 1 - NOLA
The Tennessee Titans have acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and he will be a part of the team when they face off against the Saints in Week 1.
Saints Defender Named One of NFL’s Top ‘X-Factors’ - Saints News Network
Andy Benoit named Alontae Taylor as the Saints’ X-Factor player.
Raiders Tried to Re-Sign Key Player Before He Was Poached by NFC Team: Report - Heavy
The Las Vegas Raiders attempted to re-sign Foster Moreau before he was signed by the Saints.
Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kodi Burns - New Orleans Saints
A profile on wide receivers coach Kodi Burns, who is entering his second season with the Saints.
2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Detroit Lions - New Orleans Saints
A look at the Detroit Lions, the Saints’ Week 13 opponent for the 2023 season.
