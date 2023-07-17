Fleur-de-Links, July 17: Saints cornerback named “X-Factor” player

New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson and his wife Chanen welcomed their first baby after many tribulations.

Former Saints first-round draft pick defensive end Joe Campbell has passed away at 68.

The Tennessee Titans have acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and he will be a part of the team when they face off against the Saints in Week 1.

Andy Benoit named Alontae Taylor as the Saints’ X-Factor player.

The Las Vegas Raiders attempted to re-sign Foster Moreau before he was signed by the Saints.

A profile on wide receivers coach Kodi Burns, who is entering his second season with the Saints.

A look at the Detroit Lions, the Saints’ Week 13 opponent for the 2023 season.