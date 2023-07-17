 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, July 17: Saints cornerback named “X-Factor” player

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Congrats Juwan and Chanen Johnson on baby J’adore - Canal Street Chronicles

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson and his wife Chanen welcomed their first baby after many tribulations.

Saints: Former First-Round Draft Pick Dies At 68 - Saints News Network

Former Saints first-round draft pick defensive end Joe Campbell has passed away at 68.

Titans landing 3-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, AP source says; will face the Saints in Week 1 - NOLA

The Tennessee Titans have acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and he will be a part of the team when they face off against the Saints in Week 1.

Saints Defender Named One of NFL’s Top ‘X-Factors’ - Saints News Network

Andy Benoit named Alontae Taylor as the Saints’ X-Factor player.

Raiders Tried to Re-Sign Key Player Before He Was Poached by NFC Team: Report - Heavy

The Las Vegas Raiders attempted to re-sign Foster Moreau before he was signed by the Saints.

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kodi Burns - New Orleans Saints

A profile on wide receivers coach Kodi Burns, who is entering his second season with the Saints.

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Detroit Lions - New Orleans Saints

A look at the Detroit Lions, the Saints’ Week 13 opponent for the 2023 season.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...