What are you most looking forward to seeing during Saints training camp?

We made it! The offseason is almost over!! Training camp for the New Orleans Saints starts in less than 2 weeks and we will have several opportunities to get a good look at this year’s team with 7 practices open to the public. Saints fans will finally get to see Derek Carr in action, the new RB duo of Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams (who I am personally excited to see) and the return of Michael Thomas. Let’s not forget about the defense with Demario Davis, Marshon Lattimore and Tyrann Mathieu and of course fan favorite, Cam Jordan who is always entertaining during practices.

The first practice that is open to the public will be Friday, July 28th at 9 am at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie.

So, what are some of the things that you are looking to see during training camp? Is there a particular position battle that you are keeping an eye on? Is there a UDFA player you would like to see make the final roster? What questions do you want answered during camp?

Let us know in the comments below, what you are most looking forward to seeing the during Saints training camp?

