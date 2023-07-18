Saints CB Bradley Roby hosts 5th annual youth football camp

New Orleans Saints CB Bradley Roby hosted his 5th annual Football FUNdamentals Camp on Saturday, July 15th, at Peachtree Ridge High School in his hometown of Suwanee, GA. The free event for children ages 8 to 17 focused on drills and skills development in a non-contact setting.

Roby attended Ohio State and was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 1st round (31st overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. After spending four seasons in Denver, Roby signed with the Houston Texans. After 2 seasons in Houston, Roby was traded to the Saints in September 2021.

