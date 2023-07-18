Fleur-de-Links, July 18: Demario Davis makes top 10 list

New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr competed in the American Century Golf Championship, where he finished 20th out of 93.

Demario Davis was ranked #6 as in ESPN’s Top 10 linebacker list.

Tyrann Mathieu received a rating of 91 in Madden 24, making him the 6th highest rated safety in the game.

Demario Davis held the first graduation for his Devoted Dreamers Academy, a mentorship program for students in 8th to 12th grade.

ESPN gave Erik McCoy an honorable mention in their Top 10 interior offensive lineman list.

A profile on offensive line coach Doug Marrone, who is entering his fifth season with the Saints.