Fleur-de-Links, July 18: Demario Davis makes top 10 list

New Orleans Saints News:
Derek Carr finishes in 20th place in the American Century Golf Championship - Canal Street Chronicles
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr competed in the American Century Golf Championship, where he finished 20th out of 93.
Saints’ Demario Davis makes ESPN’s Top 10 linebacker list - MovieGuide
Demario Davis was ranked #6 as in ESPN’s Top 10 linebacker list.
Tyrann Mathieu Gets High Grade in EA Sports Madden Ratings - Saints News Network
Tyrann Mathieu received a rating of 91 in Madden 24, making him the 6th highest rated safety in the game.
Saints LB Demario Davis holds first graduation ceremony of his Devoted Dreamers Academy - Canal Street Chronicles
Demario Davis held the first graduation for his Devoted Dreamers Academy, a mentorship program for students in 8th to 12th grade.
Saints: Erik McCoy barely misses ESPN’s top 10 interior offensive linemen - A to Z Sports
ESPN gave Erik McCoy an honorable mention in their Top 10 interior offensive lineman list.
Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Doug Marrone - New Orleans Saints
A profile on offensive line coach Doug Marrone, who is entering his fifth season with the Saints.
