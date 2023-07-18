Saints rookies to report to training camp today

Training camp is officially upon us.

The New Orleans Saints rookies are scheduled to report today.

Here it goes: Rookies for the Falcons, Ravens, Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins, Saints and Giants report to training camp today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 18, 2023

The rest of the team will join the young guys next week on Tuesday, July 25th and will have their first practice on Thursday, July 27th to officially kick things off in Metairie. We’ll be eager to see the many battles that present themselves and who will ultimately rise above the rest.

We are only a short time away from it all so stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles as we will have updates daily all throughout training camp.

