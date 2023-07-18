Saints make multiple roster moves ahead of training camp

Prior to training camp, the New Orleans Saints are placing rookie WR Shaquan Davis, RB Kendre Miller and WR A.T. Perry on the NFI (Non-Football Injury) list. They have also placed DB Anthony Johnson and G Nick Saldiveri on PUP (Physically Unable to Perform).

A move that was expected here was RB Kendre Miller, who missed all of minicamp as he recovers from a torn meniscus he suffered during his time at TCU. One to keep an eye on is G Nick Saldiveri who suffered a calf injury during OTAs. The expectation was for him to be back by the start of training camp, but it looks like it could be a slow start for the 4th round pick.

We’ll see if there are any updates on these soon, as the start of training camp is just a little over week away. Stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles for the latest news and information.

