Saints sign 2nd round draft pick DE Isaiah Foskey

And then there were none.

The New Orleans Saints have announced that they have signed DE Isaiah Foskey. Foskey was the last of the Saints 2023 draft picks that remained unsigned.

Saints' rookies reported for on training camp Tuesday, July 18th with veterans set to report next week, on Tuesday, July 25th.

Foskey was drafted 40th overall in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft. Details of his four-year rookie contract are currently unavailable.

