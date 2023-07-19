 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints LB Andrew Dowell hosts 2nd annual “Do Well” youth football camp

The event was held at St. Edward High School in Lakewood, OH.

By Tina Howell
NFL: New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints LB Andrew Dowell held his 2nd annual “Do Well” youth football camp on Saturday, July 15th, at St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio. The free event was hosted by Andrew and his two brothers, David and Michael for boys and girls ages 7 to 14, to teach them all the fundamentals of football. All three brothers attended both St. Edward High School and Michigan State University.

Andrew told Natalie Turk with NeoSportsInsiders.com, “One thing that we are implementing this year that we didn’t last year is a sports mental health performance aspect of it. Where we are teaching kids how to deal with stress, anxiety, failure, wins and losses, that’s a part of life not just sports.”

Andrew was briefly with the Dallas Cowboys before signing with the Saints in 2019. In 2021, he was the only NFL player to record five special teams tackles in a single game.

