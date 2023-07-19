Fleur-de-Links, July 19: Saints cornerback hosts youth football camp

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints make multiple roster moves ahead of training camp - Canal Street Chronicles
Before training camp, the New Orleans Saints made 5 roster moves: wide receivers A.T. Perry and Shaq Davis and running back Kendre Miller were placed on the non-football injury list and defensive back Anthony Johnson and guard Nick Saldiveri were placed on PUP.
Saints rookies to report to training camp today - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints rookeis were required to report to training camp on July 18th.
Saints’ Cam Jordan can only laugh at Madden NFL 24 rating - Clutch Points
Cam Jordan was given a rating of 87 in Madden NFL 24, leaving him out of the top 10 defensive line players.
Saints CB Bradley Roby hosts 5th annual youth football camp - Canal Street Chronicles
Bradley Roby held his 5th annual youth football camp at Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee, GA.
Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Peter Giunta - New Orleans Saints
A profile on senior defensive assistant Peter Giunta, who is entering his 8th season with the Saints.
2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Los Angeles Rams - New Orleans Saints
A look at the Saints’ Week 16 opponent, the Los Angeles Rams.
Facts. pic.twitter.com/GTyuYsRTIG— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 18, 2023
The end of off season is near!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 18, 2023
Here is @A_kamara6 top 10 touchdown clips to help get you through! #TouchdownTuesday pic.twitter.com/z814XkZqOo
The #Saints5k presented by @HancockWhitney is coming up quick!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 18, 2023
⚜️ The 5K will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9
⚜️ The route begins in Champions Square and ends at the 50-yard line of the @CaesarsDome!
Sign Up➡️ https://t.co/kjhIWj0Ka0 pic.twitter.com/wVzoBsgSjn
