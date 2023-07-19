Fleur-de-Links, July 19: Saints cornerback hosts youth football camp

New Orleans Saints News:

Before training camp, the New Orleans Saints made 5 roster moves: wide receivers A.T. Perry and Shaq Davis and running back Kendre Miller were placed on the non-football injury list and defensive back Anthony Johnson and guard Nick Saldiveri were placed on PUP.

Saints rookeis were required to report to training camp on July 18th.

Cam Jordan was given a rating of 87 in Madden NFL 24, leaving him out of the top 10 defensive line players.

Bradley Roby held his 5th annual youth football camp at Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee, GA.

A profile on senior defensive assistant Peter Giunta, who is entering his 8th season with the Saints.

A look at the Saints’ Week 16 opponent, the Los Angeles Rams.

The end of off season is near!



Here is @A_kamara6 top 10 touchdown clips to help get you through! #TouchdownTuesday pic.twitter.com/z814XkZqOo — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 18, 2023