Fleur-de-Links, July 19: Saints cornerback hosts youth football camp

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints make multiple roster moves ahead of training camp - Canal Street Chronicles

Before training camp, the New Orleans Saints made 5 roster moves: wide receivers A.T. Perry and Shaq Davis and running back Kendre Miller were placed on the non-football injury list and defensive back Anthony Johnson and guard Nick Saldiveri were placed on PUP.

Saints rookies to report to training camp today - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints rookeis were required to report to training camp on July 18th.

Saints’ Cam Jordan can only laugh at Madden NFL 24 rating - Clutch Points

Cam Jordan was given a rating of 87 in Madden NFL 24, leaving him out of the top 10 defensive line players.

Saints CB Bradley Roby hosts 5th annual youth football camp - Canal Street Chronicles

Bradley Roby held his 5th annual youth football camp at Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee, GA.

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Peter Giunta - New Orleans Saints

A profile on senior defensive assistant Peter Giunta, who is entering his 8th season with the Saints.

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Los Angeles Rams - New Orleans Saints

A look at the Saints’ Week 16 opponent, the Los Angeles Rams.

