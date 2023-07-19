Rookies Miller, Perry only dealing with minor injuries, per report

It was both concerning and surprising news to hear that WR A.T. Perry and RB Kendre Miller were on the Non-Football Injury list when reporting to training camp. Both rookies were coming into camp with high hopes and the potential to see serious playing time in 2023.

This morning, NOF.com reporter Nick Underhill shared injury updates from training camp that should calm the nerves of anxious New Orleans Saints fans.

RB Kendre Miller starting on the NFI list is something I'm told is "not a concern." It's not a medical issue. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) July 19, 2023

According to Underhill, running back Kendre Miller’s NFI designation is due to a non-medical injury that is “not a concern.” This update is especially relieving. Miller suffered a MCL sprain later in his final season with TCU and questions about his recovery have circled since before he was drafted in April.

Also according to Underhill, wide receiver A.T. Perry was placed on the NFI list due to a “small injury” that is “not a major deal.” Hopefully, Perry will be able to compete at training camp. He was drafted in the sixth round in April and will enter a crowded receiving unit.

AT Perry starting on the NFI list is due to the result of a "small injury," per source. Not a major deal. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) July 19, 2023

A far more concerning injury designation was for rookie offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri. Saldiveri did not participate in OTAs due to a calf injury. He was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list along with DB Anthony Johnson.

Hopefully, Miller and Perry will be able to compete at some point this training camp and preseason. The Saints are 25 days away from their first preseason game against Kansas City and fifty days away from their season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel