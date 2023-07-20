Fleur-de-Links, July 20: Saints receiver partners with NOLA nonprofit

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints sign 2nd round draft pick DE Isaiah Foskey - Canal Street Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints have signed their 2nd round draft pick, DE Isaiah Foskey, to a four-year contract.
Saints LB Andrew Dowell hosts 2nd annual “Do Well” youth football camp - Canal Street Chronicles
Linebacker Andrew Dowell hosted his 2nd annual “Do Well” youth football camp at St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio.
Rookies Miller, Perry only dealing with minor injuries, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
Kendre Miller and A.T. Perry, who were both put on the non-football injury listl, are both reportedly only dealing with minor injuries that are not a concern.
Saints Receiver Donates Time, Talent (and His Cleats) to Arts Nonprofit - My New Orleans
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt partnered with a New Orleans nonprofit to help kids learn about painting.
Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Joel Thomas - New Orleans Saints
A profile on running back coach Joel Thomas, who is entering his 9th season with the Saints.
Done Deal: @IFoskey #Saints pic.twitter.com/Iuj1WawjFc— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 19, 2023
About time to make more moments https://t.co/DPcV2zONGQ— Juwan Johnson (@juwanplease) July 19, 2023
We're kicking off your chance to win the first away trip with the #Saints! We're including round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations, and two tickets to see your #Saints take on the Panthers in Carolina courtesy of @SeatGeek— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 19, 2023
Enter here!➡️https://t.co/uMT5J6j5Cc pic.twitter.com/wrLgkeoOBm
Loading comments...