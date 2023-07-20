Fleur-de-Links, July 20: Saints receiver partners with NOLA nonprofit

New Orleans Saints News:

The New Orleans Saints have signed their 2nd round draft pick, DE Isaiah Foskey, to a four-year contract.

Linebacker Andrew Dowell hosted his 2nd annual “Do Well” youth football camp at St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio.

Kendre Miller and A.T. Perry, who were both put on the non-football injury listl, are both reportedly only dealing with minor injuries that are not a concern.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt partnered with a New Orleans nonprofit to help kids learn about painting.

A profile on running back coach Joel Thomas, who is entering his 9th season with the Saints.

About time to make more moments https://t.co/DPcV2zONGQ — Juwan Johnson (@juwanplease) July 19, 2023