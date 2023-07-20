 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, July 20: Saints receiver partners with NOLA nonprofit

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Saints sign 2nd round draft pick DE Isaiah Foskey - Canal Street Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints have signed their 2nd round draft pick, DE Isaiah Foskey, to a four-year contract.

Saints LB Andrew Dowell hosts 2nd annual “Do Well” youth football camp - Canal Street Chronicles

Linebacker Andrew Dowell hosted his 2nd annual “Do Well” youth football camp at St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio.

Rookies Miller, Perry only dealing with minor injuries, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

Kendre Miller and A.T. Perry, who were both put on the non-football injury listl, are both reportedly only dealing with minor injuries that are not a concern.

Saints Receiver Donates Time, Talent (and His Cleats) to Arts Nonprofit - My New Orleans

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt partnered with a New Orleans nonprofit to help kids learn about painting.

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Joel Thomas - New Orleans Saints

A profile on running back coach Joel Thomas, who is entering his 9th season with the Saints.

