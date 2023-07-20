Saints make two roster moves

The New Orleans Saints have released C Billy Price with a non-football injury designation and have also placed TE Miller Forristall on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
The Saints have released veteran OL Billy Price with a non-football injury designation.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 20, 2023
Saints also placed TE Miller Forristall on PUP. He had been around during OTAs and minicamp observing practice.— John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) July 20, 2023
