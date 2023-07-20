 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saints make two roster moves

Saints announce two moves regarding veteran players.

By Hayden Reel
/ new
NFL: SEP 09 Texans at Saints Photo by Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints have released C Billy Price with a non-football injury designation and have also placed TE Miller Forristall on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

