Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.

Latest Saints Injuries:

AT Perry starting on the NFI list is due to the result of a "small injury," per source. Not a major deal. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) July 19, 2023

Small injury but a big deal for A.T. He's gotta get on the field to make the team. Good luck. Who Dat! — jdcarterjd (@jd_carter_law) July 19, 2023

RB Kendre Miller starting on the NFI list is something I'm told is "not a concern." It's not a medical issue. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) July 19, 2023

Interesting. This makes more sense, as from a timeline standpoint Miller should be full go from his injury. Excited to see him in action when he gets on the field! — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) July 19, 2023

Saints also placed TE Miller Forristall on PUP. He had been around during OTAs and minicamp observing practice. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) July 20, 2023

The Saints have released veteran OL Billy Price with a non-football injury designation. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 20, 2023

Isaiah Foskey signing his deal:

Who Dat Baby!! — LOUSIANA COUNTRY GAL (@MizzezDeanie85) July 19, 2023

Saints draft class is all under contract after Isaiah Foskey signs his four-year deal. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) July 19, 2023

That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.

