The Ceiling and the Floor: Pete Werner

The New Orleans Saints have one of the best LB duos in all of football, with Demario Davis and Pete Werner. Football fans are finally starting to notice how good Davis is. However, not many are familiar with the Ohio State product in Pete Werner. The 24-year-old will be gearing up for his third year in the league. There are a lot of scenarios for No.20, but today we’ll talk today about his ceiling and floor.

The Ceiling:

The ceiling for the former second-round pick would be getting a Pro Bowl nod. This would lead to Werner making his first Pro Bowl and becoming more well-known in mainstream football. Werner would have to play at least 13-14 games to do this. The ceiling stats would look like this 101 TKLS, 8 TFLs, 3 FF, 1 FR, and 3 PDs. This would be a huge step in the right direction for Werner and would make a lot of Saints fans very happy.

The Floor:

The floor for Werner is good, all things considered, barring a major injury. It’s unlikely he plays poorly enough to lose his starting spot. The Saints LB depth is underwhelming, so he’d have to play really badly to lose that spot. The floor would be a season in which Werner takes a step back and is just overall mid. He loses his spark and juice and becomes a non-factor in the Saints defense. It’s unlikely he’ll reach this as this writer is very confident in Werner’s development. The stats would look something like this 60 TKLs, 1 TFL, 0 FF, 0 FR.

