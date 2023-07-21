Fleur-de-Links, July 21: Saints release former first-round pick

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints make two roster moves - Canal Street Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints have released center Billy Price, who was drafted in the first round of the 2018 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, and placed tight end Miller Forristall on the PUP list.
The 5 undrafted free agents who have the best chance to make the Saints roster - NOLA
NOLA writer Patrick Magee names linebacker Anfernee Orji, kicker Blake Grupe, wide receiver Shaq Davis, offensive lineman Mark Evans II, and cornerback Anthony Johnson as the 5 UDFA players who have the best chance to make the final roster.
Saints Players Get Their Ratings for Madden 24 - Saints News Network
The official rating for almost every Saints player for Madden 24 has been released.
NFL orders local brand to stop using fleur-de-lis on ‘Defend New Orleans’ T-shirts, apparel - NOLA
The NFL has ordered a New Orleans brand to stop using the fleur-de-lis on their New Orleans apparel.
Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Todd Grantham - New Orleans Saints
A profile on defensive line coach Todd Grantham, who is entering his first season with the Saints.
The Level Unlocked Madden Broadcast with #Saints wide receiver @JamesWashington is a wrap!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 20, 2023
Congrats to student finalist Braxton Wagar for winning free @RaisingCanes for a year Also huge shoutout to the superfans from NORD who joined us at the official watch party! @DairyMAX pic.twitter.com/efBhV8ApXN
https://t.co/dkcFkKPZHQ pic.twitter.com/29BprUbSmF— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 20, 2023
