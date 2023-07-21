Fleur-de-Links, July 21: Saints release former first-round pick

New Orleans Saints News:

The New Orleans Saints have released center Billy Price, who was drafted in the first round of the 2018 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, and placed tight end Miller Forristall on the PUP list.

NOLA writer Patrick Magee names linebacker Anfernee Orji, kicker Blake Grupe, wide receiver Shaq Davis, offensive lineman Mark Evans II, and cornerback Anthony Johnson as the 5 UDFA players who have the best chance to make the final roster.

The official rating for almost every Saints player for Madden 24 has been released.

The NFL has ordered a New Orleans brand to stop using the fleur-de-lis on their New Orleans apparel.

A profile on defensive line coach Todd Grantham, who is entering his first season with the Saints.

