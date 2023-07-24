 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, July 24: Saints defensive lineman holds shoe drive in hometown

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Pittsburgh Steelers

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints’ Alvin Kamara sends message to ‘Who Dat Nation’ ahead of training camp - Clutch Points

Alvin Kamara Tweeted out a mesage of love to New Orleans Saints fans ahead of training camp. (Tweet below)

Photos: Saints wide receivers join Waste Pro in playground refresh - New Orleans Saints

Images of Rashid Shaheed, Keith Kirkwood, and Kirk Merritt joining volunteers to help clean up a New Orleans park.

Saints: Demario Davis named most important non-quarterback in New Orleans - A to Z Sports

Pro Football Focus named Demario Davis as the most important non-quarterback player on the Saints team.

Saints defensive lineman gives Baton Rouge kids free shoes - BR Proud

Malcolm Roach returned to his hometown of Baton Rouge to host his 4th annual Kicks 4 Kids Shoe Drive.

Taysom Hill’s top career plays with Saints - New Orleans Saints

A compliation of some of Taysom Hill’s best plays as a Saints player.

Eyes On Saints Young Defensive-End Battle At Training Camp - Saints News Network

Carl Granderson, Isaiah Foskey, and Payton Turner will be in a defensive end position battle during training camp.

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Ronald Curry - New Orleans Saints

A profile on passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry, who is entering his eighth season with the Saints.

