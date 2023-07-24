Fleur-de-Links, July 24: Saints defensive lineman holds shoe drive in hometown

New Orleans Saints News:

Alvin Kamara Tweeted out a mesage of love to New Orleans Saints fans ahead of training camp. (Tweet below)

Images of Rashid Shaheed, Keith Kirkwood, and Kirk Merritt joining volunteers to help clean up a New Orleans park.

Pro Football Focus named Demario Davis as the most important non-quarterback player on the Saints team.

Malcolm Roach returned to his hometown of Baton Rouge to host his 4th annual Kicks 4 Kids Shoe Drive.

A compliation of some of Taysom Hill’s best plays as a Saints player.

Carl Granderson, Isaiah Foskey, and Payton Turner will be in a defensive end position battle during training camp.

A profile on passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry, who is entering his eighth season with the Saints.

When @A_kamara6 pulled up to the Saints/Packers joint practice on the bike last season



Training Camp pic.twitter.com/HYFdoFmnXG — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 23, 2023

To close out our Hometown Hero Summer Tour, @kirkmerritt33 hosted his first art camp with @KIDsmARTNOLA with whom he will be teaming up for My Cause My Cleats this year! pic.twitter.com/FLbGcfjyUa — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 24, 2023