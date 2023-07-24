Fleur-de-Links, July 24: Saints defensive lineman holds shoe drive in hometown

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints’ Alvin Kamara sends message to ‘Who Dat Nation’ ahead of training camp - Clutch Points
Alvin Kamara Tweeted out a mesage of love to New Orleans Saints fans ahead of training camp. (Tweet below)
Photos: Saints wide receivers join Waste Pro in playground refresh - New Orleans Saints
Images of Rashid Shaheed, Keith Kirkwood, and Kirk Merritt joining volunteers to help clean up a New Orleans park.
Saints: Demario Davis named most important non-quarterback in New Orleans - A to Z Sports
Pro Football Focus named Demario Davis as the most important non-quarterback player on the Saints team.
Saints defensive lineman gives Baton Rouge kids free shoes - BR Proud
Malcolm Roach returned to his hometown of Baton Rouge to host his 4th annual Kicks 4 Kids Shoe Drive.
Taysom Hill’s top career plays with Saints - New Orleans Saints
A compliation of some of Taysom Hill’s best plays as a Saints player.
Eyes On Saints Young Defensive-End Battle At Training Camp - Saints News Network
Carl Granderson, Isaiah Foskey, and Payton Turner will be in a defensive end position battle during training camp.
Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Ronald Curry - New Orleans Saints
A profile on passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry, who is entering his eighth season with the Saints.
