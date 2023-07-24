The New Orleans Saints are bringing in a familiar face in for a visit as former Carolina Panthers and Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner will be meeting with the team today according to Adam Schefter.

Former Pro-Bowl guard Trai Turner is visiting the Saints today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2023

The once rivaled star, has circled his way around the league the past few seasons, making stops in Los Angeles (Chargers), Pittsburgh and most recently in Washington. Before these short stints, Turner spent 6 years in Carolina where he was selected to 5 consecutive Pro Bowls (2015-2019).

In terms of what he could possibly add to the Saints, is some competition at left guard, as well as needed depth throughout the line. It never hurts to have a guy with not only experience but to the highest degree. We’ll see if anything materializes today or maybe in the next few days. Stay tuned.

