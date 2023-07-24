Saints DT Malcolm Roach hosts 4th annual “Kicks 4 Kids” shoe drive

New Orleans Saints DT Malcolm Roach hosted his 4th annual “Kicks 4 Kids” shoe drive on Saturday, July 22nd in his hometown of Baton Rouge, LA. His annual event provides about 300-350 pairs of free shoes to children before the start of the new school year. Roach’s Saints teammate DE Cam Jordan was also in attendance.

Malcolm Roach went back to his hometown, Baton Rouge, to host his Kicks 4 Kids event with a special surprise visit from @camjordan94



Roach told FOX 44/WGMB, “I started my senior year of college, and I just did it to get kids some shoes to go back to school in so they could. Parents don’t have to worry about buying a pair of shoes, things like that. So, the less stress I could take out them, the better. The best part about the day is seeing the smile on their faces when the kids open up and see a man, it’s a pair of shoes I always wanted or parents being like Man, thank you. I don’t know how I going to come through and get the shoes. Me being able to do this is always a blessing to my heart.”

Roach attended Madison Preparatory Academy in Baton Rouge and University of Texas at Austin. He was signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent in April 2020.

