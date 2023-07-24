Saints worked out former Jets DE Kyle Phillips

The New Orleans Saints worked out former New York Jets defensive end Kyle Phillips on Monday. Phillips started eight of 29 games over the last three seasons for the Jets and logged 65 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one pass defended since entering the league in 2019.

The #Saints today worked out former #Jets DE Kyle Phillips, who played in 29 games (eight starts) over three seasons in New York, recording 65 tackles from 2019-21. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 24, 2023

It’s no secret the Saints have been trying to beef up their defensive line this offseason. After losing Marcus Davenport to the Vikings, David Onyemata to the Falcons and Shy Tuttle to the Panthers, the Saints found themselves with major holes in the D-line.

In total, the Saints have already brought in four new defensive lineman this offseason. Two in free agency (Nathan Shepard and Khalen Sanders) and two in the draft (Bryan Bresee and Isaiah Foskey). Phillips wouldn’t be a home run signing, but he could give the Saints some much needed depth on the defensive line.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. Follow my personal page @clukehubbard for more!